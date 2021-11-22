Look back: Cayuga County planning 200th birthday

Nov. 22, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — The county is planning a birthday party for 1999.

And even though it is still three years away, plans for Cayuga County's bicentennial may be getting a late start.

"It's definitely not too early," said county Historian Thomas Eldred. "In Steuben County they started planning five years in advance."

Nevertheless, the county's 27-member bicentennial commission, which is scheduled to meet for the second time on Dec. 7, expects to have the banners flying and the parade ready to roll come 1999.

"We would like to have a grand yearlong celebration," Eldred said. "It would be nice to have a big old-time parade."

The commission, which met for the first time on Nov. 2, was looking at organizing a number of activities throughout the county during its 200th birthday.

"We have a lot of history here," he said. "It is our intent to get the word out."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

