Look back: Cayuga County retailers thrive on back-to-school sales

Aug. 31, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — It's not only parents who are cheering the start of a new year — local retailers are downright festive as well.

As area students head back to classes, their parents head to the stores to buy clothes, shoes, books and other must-haves for the school year.

"Everything is selling so well. We're having a hard time keeping up," said Carol Payntar, an assistant manager at Wal-Mart on Grant Avenue. "Our back to school items are flying out of here."

Back-to-school means back to the black for many area retailers. Along with Christmas, it's the busiest time of the year for many stores. Most area retailers are running a sale of some kind to coincide with the start of classes.

"There's been a good, steady increase in sales," Payntar said. "This is a very busy time for retail."

And it's not just the major discount chains that are cashing in. The small family-owned stores are also doing well.

"We're having an excellent year," said Tom Nolan of Nolan's Shoe Store in downtown Auburn. "We're probably 45 percent higher in sales than we normally are. We're selling boots even though it's 90 out."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0