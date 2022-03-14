 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOOK BACK

Look back: Cayuga County seeks power over all parks

  • 0

March 14, 2007

AUBURN — Cayuga County Parks Commissioners are close to acquiring the power to regulate all county parks and recreational areas in the county.

Public Works committee members authorized a public hearing scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 24 to discuss the creation of a new local law for all county parks and recreation properties that repeals two old local laws.

The new local law authorizes the Public Works Commission to regulate all county parks and recreational areas, according to the resolution.

"The Parks Commission has consolidated the laws into one," said Gary Duckett, county director of parks and trails.

Cayuga County Legislators will formerly schedule the date during their March 26 meeting. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Barack Obama Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News