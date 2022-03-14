Look back: Cayuga County seeks power over all parks

March 14, 2007

AUBURN — Cayuga County Parks Commissioners are close to acquiring the power to regulate all county parks and recreational areas in the county.

Public Works committee members authorized a public hearing scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 24 to discuss the creation of a new local law for all county parks and recreation properties that repeals two old local laws.

The new local law authorizes the Public Works Commission to regulate all county parks and recreational areas, according to the resolution.

"The Parks Commission has consolidated the laws into one," said Gary Duckett, county director of parks and trails.

Cayuga County Legislators will formerly schedule the date during their March 26 meeting.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0