Look back: Cayuga County sheriff praised for escape response

Sept. 13, 1992

Police officials and a key lawmaker lauded Cayuga County Sheriff Peter Pinckney Saturday for the way he handled his first crisis since taking office in January.

Exhausted but exhilarated by the successful capture of two escaped convicts Friday, deputies showered their chief with praise.

"I don't think you'll find one person here at the department who doesn't think Pete Pinckney is an outstanding sheriff and individual," said Deputy James Langler.

Pinckney returned the compliment.

"We've got some excellent people," he said Friday. "Everybody poured in here last night."

He credited the successful capture to the close cooperation of a multitude of law enforcement agencies, including state police, sheriff's deputies from every surrounding county, the Auburn Police Department, Skaneateles police and others.

"Cooperation, that's the name of the game," Pinckney said.