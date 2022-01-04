Look back: Cayuga County sheriff proposes arson law change

Jan. 5, 1997

(No paper Jan. 4, 1997)

AUBURN — Tracking arsonists in New York who slip through the system might be easier if a new state law co-authored by Cayuga County Sheriff Peter Pinckney is passed.

The measure, which will be introduced sometime this year by state Sen. Michael F. Nozzolio, R-Fayette, will add fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor, to the penal code.

Pinckney said the way the law is set up now, a suspect could be charged with criminal mischief after starting a fire, if the fire doesn't qualify for fourth-degree arson. Instead of criminal mischief, which doesn't fully explain the crime, fifth-degree arson will be put on the suspect's record.

"All too often arsonists will plea bargain their offense down to criminal mischief, which carries no indication that the offense was arson-related," Nozzolio said.

The change would be especially helpful in sorting through firefighter applications, Pinckney said.

"Tracking the crime of arson through applications is limited to questions that could be asked to check for background," Pinckney said. "The purpose of the addition is to be able to track a person with an arson criminal history."

Auburn Fire Chief Michael Quill said the fire department already does an extensive background check on all applicants, but the change would still be positive.

"If a person has criminal mischief on their record, he might not look favorable, but if this law goes into effect the person would definitely not be hired," Quill said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

