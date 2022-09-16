Look back: Cayuga County sheriff seeks answers after jail escape

Sept. 16, 1992

With the two county jail inmates who escaped Thursday night returned to their cells, county officials are beginning to raise disturbing questions that may point to faulty jail workmanship and slack inmate supervision at the Sennett facility.

Concerns about the construction of the $5 million jail — which has been broken out of twice since it opened in late 1988 — and the performance of guards charged with monitoring the whereabouts of the inmates are being raised by Sheriff Peter Pinckney and county legislators.

Yesterday, the sheriff met with the guards and deputies on duty Thursday night, when two men scampered out of a broken window in one of the men's cell. In addition, Pinckney was scheduled to meet with officials from the state Commission on Corrections, which monitors New York's correctional facilities and investigates most escapes.

On Monday, the sheriff met with executives from MRB Group, the jail's architect and designer, and Hope Agricultural Products, which installed the jail's windows. Both meetings were an attempt to understand how the two were able to escape.