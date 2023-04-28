April 28, 1993

Sitting outside the county legislative chambers, Auburn High School junior Anne Magats was crushed, her face flushed and teary.

The legislative bill she and two classmates had worked hours on for the Cayuga County Model Senate — to create economic enterprise zones throughout the United States — has been amended beyond recognition.

She didn't want the bill to pass; she didn't even want her name on it.

"I never thought we'd put all that time into writing a bill we hoped would fail," Magats said.

Such are the hard and passionate lessons to be learned from participating in the Cayuga County Model Senate.

For two days, nearly 50 students from Auburn, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs high schools worked their way through bills on topics ranging from gun control to gays in the military to legalization of marijuana.

"I think county legislators should come up here and see how young minds work," said Gerry Martin, an Auburn High School teacher. "It would be a kind of reverse role-modeling."