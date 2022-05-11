Look back: Cayuga County tourism expected to endure high gas prices

May 11, 2007

Drivers' wallets are being hit hard with gas prices at or near $3 per gallon, but many local tourist spots aren't expecting a significant drop-off in business in the upcoming months.

“You would normally think that (increased gas prices) would affect (tourism) negatively, but we saw an increase last summer and that was not the case,” said Meg Vanek, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism. “I think that there might be some minor changes in travelers' behaviors, but I wouldn't expect it to be major.”

The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, a professional, nonprofit theater located at Emerson Park in Owasco, didn't see a decline in attendance during last year's gas price spike, and isn't expecting a decrease when their season begins at the end of the month.

“I don't think there will be a downward spike in attendance,” said Tim Fox, director of marketing and communications. “People may be willing to spend a little more for a good time.”

Bus tours and group reservations, however, may not be immune from the increased transportation costs if they persist during the summer season, Fox said.

Gail Wichers, owner of A Wicher Garden Bed & Breakfast on 5831 Dunning Avenue Road in Auburn, is hopeful that any decrease in people traveling large distances to visit will be matched by those living close to home who want to explore the area around them.

“I hope that, as many people won't be driving as far out of our area, we will see an increase of people around the Finger Lakes region coming in for shorter trips,” she said. “I hope that just as many people who live one or two hours away will come to visit someplace in their own backyard.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas prices nationwide are at about $3.05 per gallon, which marks an 8 cent increase from last week and a 14 cent increase from last year.

New York is 7 cents above the national average, with prices per gallon hovering $3.11. For some local businesses, the numbers don't mean much.

Sterling Renaissance Festival co-manager Virginia Young said she's not expecting a decrease in attendance; in fact, she believes that more people will come to the festival this year than in previous years.

“In the past, when prices go up, I think people don't go as far away for vacations,” she said. “They stay close to home and go on day trips. We offer a full day of entertainment, and I think people can bring their families here for less than a tank of gas. The high gas prices actually help us.”

But other businesses have experienced some fallout due to increased transportation costs.

Though the Seward House has a month to go to kick off its summer season, executive director Peter Wisbey is already predicting a decline in visitation in the summer months if transportation prices continue to climb.

Long Point Winery in Aurora has already felt the effects of the high gas prices, but has managed to meet the decline in visitors with an influx in wholesale wine sales.

“Looking back through previous years we are seeing a reduction in traffic traveling through here, but our wholesale accounts have been increasing,” said Gary Barletta, who co-owns the winery with his wife, Rosemary. “So what people are doing, instead of driving out here, they are going to their local wine shops that carry our wines.”

Though Barletta is endeavoring to expand the wine sold wholesale, he is offering incentives - specials on wines not found in stores - for tourists to fill their cars with gasoline and visit the winery.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0