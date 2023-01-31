Look back: Cayuga County towns, villages form new council

Jan. 31, 1993

The newly formed Cayuga County Council of Governments will have real clout, its organizer said last week.

By excluding the city of Auburn — the thorn in most local municipalities' sides — and bypassing the constant bickering of county legislators, the 23 towns and 9 villages in the county will be able to make real strides tackling common problems, said Fleming Supervisor Don Chase, the driving force behind the new council.

He said a unified front will empower the localities when they face off against larger county and state agencies.

And, Chase said, the council will have taxing power, providing the money necessary for joint projects.

So far, most of the municipalities have signed on. An organizational meeting has been set for March 31.

"They (the new council) could take on any project," Chase said.

He said, "Any of the towns can come and go as they please. We won't be sticking our nose into neighbors' business without being invited."

This is not the first time local governments have attempted to band together for the common good.

The first council met for about a year in the late 1980s before petering out. That council included the city, and was led by former City Councilor Ormie King. But the city's participation stifled town officials and failed to enhance trust between them and the city.

Auburn will "positively, absolutely" not be invited this time, Chase said.