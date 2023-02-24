Feb. 24, 1993

Working people in Cayuga County got clobbered during the 1980s, state statistics show.

Real wages fell faster here than almost anywhere else in the state. Those working in shops, farms and factories saw their paychecks lag behind both inflation and pay hikes given their counterparts elsewhere in New York.

During the same period, government employees locally maintained their higher salary levels.

Reasons for the collapse in local pay are unclear — though some point to the loss of key industries — and it is uncertain whether the trend toward lower wages continued past 1988.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron, said that during the 1980s "we lost a larger percentage of the better paying manufacturing jobs than other areas."

From Alco to General Electric, companies that once paid blue collar workers high salaries have closed or cut back, he said.

But Marshall said he believes the trend has been reversed in the past three years, as Cayuga County added manufacturing jobs while other counties lost them.

"Probably we've done way better than surrounding counties" in the 1990s, he said.

While the cause of the 1980s wage collapse may be hazy, its vast scope is clear from statistics gathered by the state's Bureau of Economic and Demographic Information.

In 1980, the average local worker earned $12,627 a year, 81% of the state norm.

By 1988, Cayuga County's working people earned 68% of the state average, $17,990 annually, a decline of 13% in eight years.