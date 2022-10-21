Look back: Cayuga County won't raise taxes, eyes service cuts

Oct. 21, 1992

Because Cayuga County legislators yesterday chose to make "very painful" cuts in local services instead of raising taxes, almost everyone's property tax bill will decline next year.

To slash about $1.4 million from the proposed 1993 budget, lawmakers are eyeing drastic reductions in popular items.

It is at least possible the county could shut down Emerson Park next year, lay off sheriff's deputies, slice Cornell Cooperative Extension classes, stop paving roads and more.

"It's very, very disturbing," said Ruth Sholes, R-Sennett. "How are we going to do it?"

Jerry Sincebaugh, R-Auburn, said it won't be easy, but services must be pared. "We're in a recession. We don't have any money."

An effort to raise more revenue by reneging on last fall's promise not to hike property taxes — part of the deal that won approval of a penny sales tax hike — fell short.

Only seven of the 21 legislators favored the change, which would have held the tax rate steady but increased the amount sought from taxpayers by $400,000, the amount of new growth in the county.