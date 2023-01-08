Look back: Cayuga County workers awarded $3.5M in accident suit

Jan. 8, 1993

In perhaps the largest judgment ever handed down in Cayuga County, two local men permanently injured in a 5-year-old Weedsport industrial accident were awarded $3.5 million yesterday.

Judge Robert Contiguglia, the acting supreme court judge who oversaw the day-long trial in December, awarded Harold E. Huff III of Port Byron $2.5 million and Donald E. TenEyck of Weedsport $1 million.

The defendants failed to appear to defend themselves, in effect conceding that the equipment that injured the two men was defective and dangerous.

"I deserve it," Huff told a reporter. "It was a long time coming."

"But let me put it this way ... if I could be back the way I was before my accident, they could have the two and a half million."

TenEyck isn't talking to the press.

Dennis Sedor, who represented Huff last night, called the decision "deserving and certainly an exceptional verdict."

Said TenEyck's attorney, Richard Cosentino, "Keep in mind, these men have suffered very serious injuries."

Working for Barber Welding on a Weedsport job site in November 1987, TenEyck and Huff were running a metal fabricating rig that bent sheets into a cone. The men's brake press, which holds the metal in place as it's bent, shattered the sheet, throwing loose a 65-pound chunk.

The chunk severely cut both men in the head and face, nearly decapitating them, their attorneys said.