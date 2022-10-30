Look back: Cayuga County's economy continues to struggle

Oct. 30, 1992

Cayuga County's economy is still mired in the doldrums — and may be getting worse.

Though state unemployment statistics released yesterday say 7.7 percent of county residents are out of work, the actual figure is much higher, says county Social Services Commissioner Stefan Bandas.

He said state unemployment figures don't have much value and it is risky to use them even for comparison's sake.

Bandas said many disillusioned people are no longer trying to find work and are not counted. He said a lot of others have part-time, underpaid jobs without benefits.

"We find a remarkable number of people working multiple jobs just to get by," Bandas said.

The long-term local trend, he said, is away from manufacturing jobs — which tend to pay well — and towards service positions that aren't nearly as good. Even those are scarce now, Bandas said.

In Cayuga County, state Labor Department figures show the unemployment rate rose from 6.9 percent in August to 7.7 percent the next month. A year ago, the county rate was also 7.7 percent.

Nationally, the rate is 7.2 percent.