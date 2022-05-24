Look back: Cayuga County's historic cemeteries face neglect

May 25, 1997

(No paper May 24, 1997)

CAYUGA COUNTY — The first clue that something is amiss is the arched sign stuck now in the ditch, letters missing or hanging at cockamamy angles.

The rusted gate, off its hinges, leans against a vine-choked wall. Inside, tall grass and weeds swallow the tombstones at Owasco's Van Etten pioneer cemetery, which is surrounded by farm and swampland on North Road.

In the rear, two tombstones of a husband and wife, dead now 150 years, lean precariously against each other, together in death as in life. An obelisk under an ancient maple pays homage to two brothers, Orson and Edward Howard, killed within a month of each other on the Civil War battlefields of the South.

"It's sad, these are the real frontier people who settled Owasco," said Richard Gunsalus, whose ancestor Benjamin Gunsalus, a Revolutionary War veteran, lies buried in Van Etten Cemetery.

Gunsalus, who has written the town asking for help in cleaning up the cemetery, is well aware of the limitations of municipal resources.

As a board member of a rural cemetery association in his native Phoenix, Gunsalus said it is important for the community to get involved.

"I'd be willing to help. I'm sure there are still people who care about our history," he said. "It's our heritage. When it's gone, it will be gone forever."

The problem of abandoned pioneer cemeteries is not unique to Owasco.

As the nation gathers tomorrow, for Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as earlier generations called it, it is important to address the problem and seek solutions, said several of the county's town historians.

"It's not just one town, all towns have them," said Laurel Auchampaugh, Owasco town historian. "As historians we want the public to be aware and not forget the pioneers and the veterans."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

