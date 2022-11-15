Look back: Cayuga Home for Children denies problems

Nov. 15, 1992

For 140 years, the Cayuga Home for Children has had a quiet reputation as a refuge for area orphans and troubled youth.

Now, charges that a former employee raped a teenage resident have raised questions about the home's program.

Interviews with employees indicate a staff demoralized, prompting accusations of problems swept under the rug by supervisors and clinical staff; an administrator out of touch; ill-devised policies; and children merely putting in time, fearful for their safety.

Director John Henley said he stands behind the home's operation. He said he has no evidence of problems being covered up.

The alleged rape was handled properly, Henley said, and other incidents have been investigated and proven unfounded.

"To my knowledge, nothing has ever been swept under the rug."