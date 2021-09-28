Look back: Cayuga land claim leaves homeowners in limbo

Sept. 29, 1996

(No paper Sept. 28, 1996)

CAYUGA — Joan Westfall's face glazed over in shock. Her husband, Robert, sat in a chair shaking his head in disbelief after he heard the scope of the Cayuga Indian land claim.

At the same time their grandson, Adam, rested on the porch gazing out onto West Genesee Street Road.

For the past 26 years the Westfall family has been tied to Cayuga Lake and the surrounding area. Robert and Joan met in a restaurant between Waterloo and Geneva. They raised three children in a house in Fayette. They moved to Varick and then eventually moved to the east side of Cayuga Lake.

But now seemingly endless litigation leaves the Westfalls and 7,000 other landowners in Cayuga and Seneca counties in a state of legal limbo.

The Indians want 64,000 acres returned to them in the two counties. They are also seeking $350 million in trespass damages and eviction of current occupants.

"It's hard to believe that it would ever happen," Joan, 66, said. "It would be like a nightmare. I can't imagine it ever happening."

Joan's nightmare is the retaking of land in Cayuga and Seneca counties by two groups of Indians. The Cayuga Indians of New York and the Seneca Indians of Oklahoma claim the west central area of Cayuga County and a region of Seneca County along Cayuga Lake is rightly their property.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0