Feb. 3, 1993

As the first step in resolving the $350 million Cayuga Indian lawsuit, state officials vowed yesterday to draft a preliminary settlement agreement this month.

During an occasionally rocky four-hour negotiating session — the first since September 1991 — local, state, federal and Indian leaders agreed to try again to reach an out-of-court compromise that would end 12 years of litigation.

The Cayugas will likely get at least $80 million and a new reservation in the Finger Lakes region, officials say. But the tribe may demand more. The federal government would likely cough up cash while the state would offer land, officials said.

State officials said they would put together a proposed settlement package by Feb. 26, two weeks before the next scheduled bargaining session. Albany will work closely with local leaders, said Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron.

Marshall said the negotiations got heated when U.S. Department of Justice officials, who ran the meeting, indicated that they intended "to dictate a settlement" that would ignore the views of area residents.

"The Justice Department has to wake up and understand they represent the interests of all the citizens of this country, not just the Indians," Marshall said.

Justice Department officials have ignored repeated requests for comment for several months.