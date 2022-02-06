Look back: CCC's new Fulton extension growing fast

Feb. 6, 1997

FULTON — One of Cayuga Community College's best kept secrets isn't even in the county.

Its Fulton/Oswego extension site, which opened in January 1994, has quickly become a key ingredient in the CCC mix, accounting for 18 percent of its enrollment in the three years since it opened its doors.

"It's amazing how many people still don't know we are here," said center director Deborah Parker Grimshaw. "But the word is getting out."

Indeed it has. In a time when many schools — including CCC's main campus — are experiencing a drop in enrollments, the Fulton campus' problem has been finding enough classroom space.

Since opening in two rented classrooms and with 97 students at the Fulton school district, the extension has exploded to 560 students and 100 sections.

The growth could not have come at a better time for the college, which saw a drop in enrollment after the state curtailed classes in the prisons in 1995.

"The extension has made a very significant contribution," said CCC President Dr. Dennis Golladay. "The Fulton center went a long way towards making up our lost enrollment."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

