Look back: Cemetery in Sennett shrouded in mystery

July 13, 2007

SENNETT — A plastic bunny sits beside the only decorated gravestone marker at the edge of an indigent cemetery maintained by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department in Sennett.

Its history, among many other gravestones, remains unknown.

The stone is one of the 236 numbered markers sitting atop a hill overlooking the back of the sheriff's department and what used to be the old Cayuga County nursing home, according to a research project conducted by Christine J. Spengler.

Jim Taber, Cayuga County Jail administrator, said documents show that the earliest recorded burial in the Cayuga County Farm Cemetery surrounded by trees and guarded by a small white fence was in 1873, but Taber believes that many more unmarked graves rest in the area.

According to Spengler's research, the cemetery represents many individuals who were residents of the Cayuga County Poor House, established in 1825, before it became the nursing home during the 1940s.

Records indicate 388 people were buried from 1873 to 1944, yet there are no recordings from 1825 to 1873.

As Cayuga County currently seeks out places for indigent burials, Taber explained that they are afraid to use what appears to be vacant land between grave stones because of what may be unearthed if the ground is dug up.

“We don't think they are all marked,” Taber said. “You don't know what you would dig up.”

A majority of the small white stones lay in rows of ordered numbers until you get to the back of the cemetery where numbers lose order jumping into the 1,000s.

“There might be people buried here we don't know about,” Taber said. “There's more graves in the woods possibly.”

He said in 1995, the jail began to restore the area and since then jail work crews have maintained it.