May 23, 1993

AURORA — Under bright sunny skies yesterday, Wells College held its 125th annual commencement ceremony and awarded 88 women Bachelor of Art degrees.

Several hundred proud onlookers stood on the front lawn of ivy-covered Macmillan Hall to watch their graduates pull up in the traditional horse-drawn carriages and collect their coveted diplomas from the women's college on the east shore of Cayuga Lake.

The ceremonies were marked by an address by Wilma Mankiller, chief of the Cherokee Nation since 1985, and the first woman ever to lead the 130,000-member Oklahoma-based tribe.

Mankiller, who speaks frequently of the need for her people to be economically self-sufficient, won reelection as tribal chief in 1990 with 82 percent of the vote. She was Ms. Magazine's 1987 Woman of the Year.

Yesterday, Mankiller told the graduates "not to live safe lives." Though being moderate nowadays is usually commended, she said, the women should dare to take risks.

"No one remembers a moderate," Mankiller said. "What great people were ever moderate?"

She also urged the graduates to be tenacious and never give up.

Mankiller drew near-deafening applause when she said, "1992 was supposed to be the year of the woman. I don't believe it was. When half of our Congress and Senate is female — that will be the year of the woman."