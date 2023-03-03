March 3, 1993

If you like mowing the lawn at twilight, beginning this summer you might have to fire up the Toro a little earlier — or face a $500 fine.

That's because Mayor Guy Cosentino and Police Chief John Ecklund have proposed a new noise ordinance for the city of Auburn. The law would set strict limits on how loudly residents can play music in their homes and how late they can work on their lawns at night, among other restrictions.

The proposal in most instances would regard sounds from music-playing machines "unreasonably loud" if they could be "clearly heard" from 25 feet away. It would also restrict the time homeowners may run the mower over the lawn, and car repair shops may repair engines, to between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

City Council is scheduled to consider adopting the new statue tomorrow evening. The mayor says he mailed copies of the proposal to taverns and auto repair shops — businesses that would be affected most by the law — to solicit their response.

Cosentino says the proposed ordinance was inspired by a surge in the number of complaints to City Hall last summer from residents irritated by loud neighbors and by the city's difficulty in maintaining and operating a machine traditionally used to measure loud noises and bring charges against local cacophonists.

Until now, city police have relied on what's known as a decibel meter to keep neighborhoods quiet. The handheld machine, which is a sort of speed radar gun for sound, measures the actual level of noise at a particular location.