Look back: City of Auburn plans sewage treatment facilities

May 23, 1997

AUBURN — City plans to build sewage treatment facilities that will dump partially treated sewage into the Owasco Outlet will continue, despite county threats the flow would break a contract between the two.

The city will build four treatment centers that will dump partially treated sewage through a pipe into the Outlet, when heavy rains increase the amount of wastewater beyond what the facilities can handle. The discharge does not violate state environmental regulations.

"I'm not in favor of changing the policy or our position at all," said city Councilor Thomas McNabb.

But Mayor Christopher DeAngelis disagreed, opening Thursday's council meeting by saying that the city should take an offer from the county to allow the additional overflows if the city uses its primary plant to treat more of its wastewater. That plant treats water to a higher degree than the proposed treatment facilities.

"We spent $60 million and this city administration is making more interference fighting the issue rather than resolving the issue," DeAngelis said. "This is a measure of public health and moral responsibility."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0