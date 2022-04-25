Look back: City of Auburn's shortfall less than feared

April 25, 1997

AUBURN — The city's overestimation of sales tax revenue may not be quite as severe as originally thought.

The city may only be $1.4 million — instead of $1.7 million — in the hole for sales tax revenue. The sales tax shortfall is part of the $2.7 million shortfall the city faces.

Despite the new figures, a city official feels there will be little impact on the proposed 1997-98 budget that calls for a 16% tax increase and staff cuts.

"If we close the gap on the shortfall it would free up some savings," said city Comptroller Beatrice O'Hora. "The fund balance would be better off and we would be better able to use less of the fund balance."

A city councilor said it is premature to guess what the impact of the budget might be.

"I think it's certainly good news. We're sort of catching up here as the fiscal year is winding down," said Councilor Melina Carnicelli. "We will be looking at a new budget where we will need any and all resources. Certainly having more money from sales tax means more revenue we can use."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

