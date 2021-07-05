Look back: City uses banned asphalt in downtown Auburn

July 5, 1996

AUBURN — City workers on Wednesday laid an asphalt sidewalk along the North Street side of Freedom Park in downtown.

However, asphalt remains a banned substance for sidewalk construction in the city.

"It's a safety thing," City Manager Al Emmi said.

David Vanek, of the city's engineering services office, said that stretch of North Street, including the bridge over the Owasco outlet, is due for repairs, expected to be organized by the state and paid for by federal funds.

"It's temporary blacktop," Vanek said. "It would be foolish to pour a new sidewalk."

The project could begin within a year, he said.

Mayor Chris DeAngelis said he was surprised to see the sidewalk on Wednesday, considering the weeks of debate the council held last summer over what materials would be allowed for sidewalk construction.

That's when Walnut Street resident Christine Kleiber decided to install a new sidewalk, prompting a two-month review of the city's sidewalk regulations.