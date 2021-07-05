Look back: City uses banned asphalt in downtown Auburn

July 5, 1996
AUBURN — City workers on Wednesday laid an asphalt sidewalk along the North Street side of Freedom Park in downtown.
However, asphalt remains a banned substance for sidewalk construction in the city.
"It's a safety thing," City Manager Al Emmi said.
David Vanek, of the city's engineering services office, said that stretch of North Street, including the bridge over the Owasco outlet, is due for repairs, expected to be organized by the state and paid for by federal funds.
"It's temporary blacktop," Vanek said. "It would be foolish to pour a new sidewalk."
The project could begin within a year, he said.
Mayor Chris DeAngelis said he was surprised to see the sidewalk on Wednesday, considering the weeks of debate the council held last summer over what materials would be allowed for sidewalk construction.
That's when Walnut Street resident Christine Kleiber decided to install a new sidewalk, prompting a two-month review of the city's sidewalk regulations.
At that time, the only material allowed for sidewalks was Portland cement, although the city had allowed asphalt in earlier versions of the code.
Kleiber had chosen a new asphalt product called "Street Print," which could be dyed and imprinted with a pattern. Kleiber opted for a red brick pattern.
— Compiled by David Wilcox