Look back: Class of 2000 begins first year at Auburn High

Sept. 5, 1996

AUBURN — With the exception of West Middle School, which opened today, summer vacation gave way to classes yesterday throughout the school district.

Hallways that were quiet just Tuesday at the high school resounded with laughter as friends greeted each other, compared schedules and shared summer memories. Welcome to the new school year, very much like the first day of class in past years.

But there is a little something special about this influx of 559 freshmen at Auburn High School, up from 544 a year ago.

The class of 2000 has reached high school. The first graduating class of the next century is entering its stretch run.

The fact was not lost on the members of that class.

"Being the class of 2000 is kind of neat. Our class T-shirts are going to say 'Class of '00,'" freshman Bridget Liccion said, saying the class has a special bond because of the graduation year.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0