Look back: Coffee shop opens in Fair Haven

July 23, 1996

Small shops lure tourists and town people to Fair Haven's historic buildings. Main Street pedestrians are drawn to the small shops that have been there for years and to the new businesses, with their dedication to old-fashioned values.

The main building there that symbolizes times gone by is the hardware store. It no longer serves the community with hammers and nails. The historical building is now Cooper's Antiques and Cafe, which opened its doors during the Memorial Day weekend. Here owner Scott Cooper sells candles, antiques, coffees, cappuccino, and consignment items.

A visit to the quaint store is a stroll into the early 1900s. Antiques of great variety fill the huge room. Visitors pause to reminisce over such curiosities as a 1970 vintage jukebox, a Magic Chef oven, Coca-Cola collectibles and a three-wheeled delivery bicycle.

Cappuccino was added to the cafe's fare upon the advice of David Ruston, an employee of Federal Espresso in Syracuse. He told Ms. Cooper, "to do a coffee shop right," she had to offer cappuccino, which has become so popular among today's coffee drinkers. The cafe also serves espresso, which is imported "directly from Italy," Ms. Cooper said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

