Look back: Commissioner declines stay on Weedsport book

May 4, 1997

WEEDSPORT — Seventh-grade students will be reading Robert Newton Peck's book "A Day No Pigs Would Die" this year — at least most of them.

On Friday state Education Commissioner Richard Mills declined to issue a stay on the use of the book in the Weedsport Middle School.

The decision was in response to an appeal filed by parent Jessie Harvey, who objected to scenes in the book that she considers "too graphic" for her two seventh-grade sons.

"There has been no change," said Bill Hirschen, a spokesperson for the commissioner. "The commissioner has decided to take no action at this time. The normal appeal process will continue."

The decision does not affect Harvey's appeal, which could take months for a commissioner's decision, Hirschen said. The Weedsport district has 20 days to file a response and Harvey will be given a chance to react to the district's motions.

The appeal will then go before the department's legal division before being presented once again to the commissioner.

The seventh grade students were scheduled to begin using the book last Monday, but the district delayed its use pending the commissioner's decision.

The stay would not have precluded the district from using the book, but would have allowed Harvey's sons to read an alternate book.

Harvey said she was not disheartened by Friday's decision.

"It was just the stay, not the appeal," Harvey said. "I only filed for the stay when the school told me my sons would get zeroes if they did not read the book."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

