Look back: Community pride on display at Throopfest

Sept. 9, 2007

A former governor of New York would have been proud of the sense of community on display Sunday at the second annual Throopfest.

Held at the pavilion and grounds adjacent to the fire hall on Beech Tree Road, hundreds of people from Throop and surrounding area gathered for a relaxing afternoon.

Town Supervisor Bill Tarby was hard at work as he grilled hot dogs and sausages. Tarby was very pleased with the turnout despite uncertain skies and a number of other similar options such as the TomatoFest at Emerson Park and the Irish Fest in Syracuse.

“We're very pleased. Every year we hope to get a little bigger, put a little more money into, and give more to the community,” Tarby said. “We try to do the best we can with what we have. We don't have a town tax, so we depend a lot on people's donations and putting in their time.”

The Town of Throop was formed in 1859 from parts of Aurelius, Mentz and Sennett.

Enos Throop (pronounced troop, the ‘h' is silent) was governor of the Empire State from 1829-1833. A protege of future President Martin Van Buren, Throop was also a congressman and Cayuga County clerk in 1811, just five years after graduating from Albany Law School.

Tom Weed, Throop's zoning officer and long-time Auburn police officer, had his tongs at the ready as he helped Tarby and others with the steady demand for food.

“This is a great town, a great town,” said Weed, a sentiment that was widely echoed by his friends around him.

Eddy Ruwet donated the bright-yellow sweet corn for Throopfest. His farm is near the intersection of North Division and School streets. “Best corn in the county,” said Weed.

Margaret Morgenthaler has been the town's recreation director for the past three years. She and her husband, Matt, have three children ranging in age from 4 to 10. Sometimes the youngest Morgenthalers give their mom a youngster's perspective on how to address rec issues.

“There's a lot of young families in the town, moms and kids. They'll say, ‘Let's try this,'” said Morgenthaler. “I love it. It's just a lot of fun, thinking of new and different things for the kids.”