Look back: Community supports Auburn student housing

July 19, 1996

AUBURN — If the comments were anything to judge by, the initiative to build student housing on Genesee Street has a lot of community support.

City residents packed City Council chambers Thursday night to hear city and development officials explain the scope of the project they have spent months pulling together.

And when it was their turn to speak, business owners and booster groups, residents and college students praised the project.

It's not yet known, however, whether the proposal will fly, as several parts of the deal have not yet come together.

Development officials don't know yet whether the project qualifies for federal housing funds that are expected to fund about 10 percent of the project.

And they have yet to secure a 75 percent mortgage guarantee from the state mortgage association that will help pave the way to completing the project. The only role that lawmakers will play here is voting their support of the project. The Auburn Local Development Corp. needs that to get the mortgage guarantee. Lawmakers are expected to vote in coming weeks.

Project sponsor ALDC held the information session at the request of city officials.