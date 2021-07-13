Look back: Condition of Hoopes Park draws criticism

July 14, 1996

(No paper July 13, 1996)

AUBURN — How you judge the condition of Hoopes Park depends on whom you talk to.

Mary Dann, who was at the park one evening last week with her daughter and granddaughter, remembers when the park's rose gardens attracted people from all over.

"It doesn't look well-kept anymore," said the lifelong Auburn resident. Dann said the neglect has happened gradually. One symptom is the grass that's been allowed to fill in old flower beds.

"Before long it will be all grass and there won't be any flowers."

But Nancy Brown and Abby Fitzgerald have a different view. They come to the park nightly to exercise a 7-month-old puppy.

"Oh, it's just beautiful," Brown said. "It's still being cared for." She said when her children were young, she brought them to the park year-round.

"I wouldn't come here if it was a shabby park," she said.

Time, changing circumstances and budget cuts have all contributed to the state that Hoopes Park is in now.