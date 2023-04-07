April 7, 1993

CONQUEST — Plastic-wrap a house? It's not as silly as it sounds.

That's what one family did last week in anticipation of rising water from the nearby Seneca River. And it worked.

"Sandbags don't hold water. It seeps through," said Vicki Chase, owner of the still-dry home.

So instead of relying solely on the traditional method of sandbagging, family members nailed yards of black plastic with boards and screens to the foundation to keep water out of vent windows. They did use sandbags at the bottom to keep the plastic in place, she said.

Chase said her father, Fred Robinson, worked on pipelines for years and knew that sandbags, which help keep fast-moving water at bay, don't keep out standing water. The plastic wrap was his idea, she said.

After helping people move out of their home on Haiti Island, where officials urged evacuation after flood warnings were issued last week, Vicki and her family went to work on her riverside home.

Fifty-foot-by-three-foot-wide rolls of plastic from a hardware store suited the purpose well, said Valerie Robinson, Chase's mother. She said water was all around the house after the river flooded during the past week, and might have entered the house through a pair of glass doors at one side if the plastic wasn't there. The plastic cost less than $25, Robinson said.