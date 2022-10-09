Look back: Contractor settlement would cost city of Auburn $150K

Oct. 9, 1992

The city of Auburn will have to pony up $150,000 if it wants to settle a lawsuit being brought by a jilted out-of-town contractor who is charging that city officials abused the competitive bidding process to award a million-dollar contract to a local company.

The suit is being brought by McGrath Industries, of Albany. The company has charged that even though it submitted the lowest responsible bid to build a new hydroelectric plant off North Division Street, it wasn't given the contract. Instead, McGrath charges, the city twisted competitive bidding procedures and awarded the project to New Ric Construction, of Auburn — the third-lowest bidder.

City Council last night voted to postpone a decision on the settlement offer. It is scheduled to reconvene today. If council rejects the deal, then the trial will likely resume next week.

According to the settlement offer, the city would pay $15,000 cash directly to McGrath and the Finger Lakes Building and Trades Council. The unions joined the suit because McGrath Industries had promised to use local union labor. New Ric, which is about a third of the way done with the hydro project, is employing non-union workers.