Look back: Controversial Mentz supervisor a no-show at court

Nov. 8, 1996

MENTZ — William L. Jones still has not come in from the cold.

Earlier this week, the controversial Mentz supervisor said he planned to turn himself in at the Brutus Town Court last night.

When the 7 p.m. court time arrived, however, the town court was closed and Jones was a no-show.

His attorney, Salvatore Piemonte of Syracuse, confirmed that he had been scheduled to meet Jones at the Brutus Town Court last night.

"I'm planning on being there," Piemonte said yesterday afternoon. Piemonte said Jones has urgent town business to attend to and is interested in putting the legal issues behind him.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has been searching for Jones since Oct. 25, when two misdemeanor warrants for official misconduct were issued by the Brutus court.

The charges sought by District Attorney James Vargason's office stemmed from Jones' refusal to certify the payroll for two town highway department workers.

The two, Rodney Filkins and Mike Hendershot, have worked without pay since Oct. 6.

"We're still looking for him," Vargason said yesterday. "If anyone knows where he is, they should contact the sheriff's department."

The official misconduct charges are Class A misdemeanors, carrying penalties of up to $1,000 in fines and a year in jail.

The payroll issue is just the latest in nearly a year of steady controversy that has embroiled Mentz politics. In January, Jones filed ethics charges against Highway Superintendent M. Stewart Filkins and councilor Richard Nielens Jr. following a dispute over snow removal in Port Byron.

The current problems stem from Filkins' refusal to use a new payroll form, the third this year, without direction from the town board.

"This is getting ridiculous," Filkins said. "It's no excuse to withhold someone's pay. These people have families and kids to support."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

