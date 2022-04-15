Look back: Controversial Mentz supervisor ousted

April 16, 1997

(No paper April 15, 1997)

MENTZ — William Jones' tenure as town supervisor ended with the swing of a gavel.

This time it wasn't Jones sporting his trademark gavel, it was Judge Peter Corning, who swung it upon Jones' convictions of four counts of official misconduct on Friday, April 11.

On Tuesday night, the town board appointed former town supervisor Earl R. Mills to the post for the remainder of 1997. Mills is a former board member and was the supervisor in '82 and '83. Town Justice Richard Warrick was on hand to administer the oath of office, and without any fanfare a new man was at the helm.

Jones was convicted on misdemeanor counts in connection with his failure to pay town highway employees in October of last year. The convictions, according to town attorney Frederick Westphal, meant that Jones' controversial term as supervisor ended effective April 11.

"The position was vacated, based on Friday's convictions," Westphal said. "The conviction was a crime against his (Jones') oath of office."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

