 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOOK BACK

Look back: Controversial Mentz supervisor ousted

  • 0

April 16, 1997

(No paper April 15, 1997)

MENTZ — William Jones' tenure as town supervisor ended with the swing of a gavel.

This time it wasn't Jones sporting his trademark gavel, it was Judge Peter Corning, who swung it upon Jones' convictions of four counts of official misconduct on Friday, April 11.

On Tuesday night, the town board appointed former town supervisor Earl R. Mills to the post for the remainder of 1997. Mills is a former board member and was the supervisor in '82 and '83. Town Justice Richard Warrick was on hand to administer the oath of office, and without any fanfare a new man was at the helm.

Jones was convicted on misdemeanor counts in connection with his failure to pay town highway employees in October of last year. The convictions, according to town attorney Frederick Westphal, meant that Jones' controversial term as supervisor ended effective April 11.

People are also reading…

"The position was vacated, based on Friday's convictions," Westphal said. "The conviction was a crime against his (Jones') oath of office."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News