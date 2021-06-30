Look back: Controversial Throop gravel mine ordered to stop work

June 30, 1996

THROOP — The town has issued a stop work order to halt excavation at the controversial Daykol gravel mine on McDonald Road.

Citing a town-imposed moratorium on new commercial and industrial development, code enforcement officer William O'Neill Sr. visited the site Friday morning and served the notice, said town supervisor Leo Herrling. Sheriff's deputies were subsequently summoned to insure that work had ceased.

The move was the latest in the town's year-long battle to block the mine operated by Leema Gravel Beds of Warner on property owned by former highway superintendent Walter Kolczynski.

Leema plans to use the mine to provide 196,000 cubic feet of gravel cover for the nearby Auburn landfill during the five-year life of the permit.

"We were left with no choice," said Herrling. "Leema knows of the moratorium. If we roll over on this, we will never have any control over what comes into the town."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

