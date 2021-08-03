Look back: Cool summer finally delivers sweet corn

Aug. 4, 1996

(No paper Aug. 3, 1996)

It got into the ground late, and it's being picked a little late.

Yields are down, but quality is good.

Whether they plant a handful of acres and sell sweet corn by the dozen and half dozen, or plant from one end of a field to another and sell thousands of bushels, farmers say the harvest has been running two or three weeks late, due to the wet and cold spring.

Now that the corn has finally arrived, eager customers are flocking to roadside stands with their pocket change in hand for one of the area's favorite summer treats — fresh, sweet corn.

Some stands have been open about a week, offering the fresh-picked ears for prices ranging from $2.50-$3 a dozen. Others, like Bill Morgan, said he'd have his Half Acre Road stand in Aurelius open by this weekend.

"We were delayed in planting three weeks with the wet spring," Morgan said. "That rain brought nice, big ears and all that, but the yields are low."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0