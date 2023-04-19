April 19, 1993

Rod Howe is working to shed the stereotype that cooperative extensions serve only farm kids.

Howe supervises youth and community development programs for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. He and his team of four offer a broad variety of programs aimed at helping children, teenagers and adults learn practical skills, safety techniques and environmental awareness — plus the "traditional" animal and plant sciences people think of when they hear about groups like 4-H Clubs.

But Howe will tell you it's not all about farming.

"It's much broader than that," he said.

A Lansing native, Howe has earned several college degrees in his own wide-ranging career, which took him "from architecture to sociology to theology to urban planning."

He landed back in Cayuga County about three years ago to work with the extension office. Now living in Locke, Howe said he finds his work rewarding and hands much of the credit for the success of the programs to his coworkers.