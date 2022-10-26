Look back: Cornerstone at Auburn chapel unveiled

Oct. 26, 1992

It was like stepping back in time Sunday for the 300 people attending the unveiling of the cornerstone of Willard Memorial Chapel.

A mason worked for days to free the cornerstone, which weighed more than 1,000 pounds and included the slate-sealed, copper-lined box.

Among the contents were stories of the day in newspapers 100 years old, as well as autographs of the staff of The Auburn Advertiser, a set of silver coins from the Cayuga Savings Bank and a photograph of the Victorian building that originally housed the bank.

"It was very meaningful," said Kathy Scollan, Auburn Community Preservation Committee director.

Scollan and her committee worked for months in preparation for the ceremonies, even checking with the archives in the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church to discover the hymn sung during the original cornerstone laying.