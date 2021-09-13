Look back: Cottage Place playground in Auburn in disrepair

Sept. 13, 1996

AUBURN — Cottage Place playground tests the imagination of the children who use it. All that remains after years of neglect are a swing set and slide — along with four bare steel poles that tower above the chewed-up asphalt.

Five years ago, at least one pole held a backboard and basket for children to enjoy summer with a basketball in hand.

Despite the lack of a basket, children still play ball there after sweeping up the grass that litters the asphalt. They have developed a new game, a game that can be played without a basket.

"With no hoop on the pole it gets a little boring," said 12-year-old Tim Kaiser, of 11 West St. "We pretend the pole really has a hoop and a backboard. If you hit the pole in a certain spot, it's a basket. We call it pole ball."

Tim would like to see the asphalt at the playground removed and filled in with grass.

"They have tar there and nothing else," he said. "Just put some grass there and let it grow. I'm jealous. It makes me feel like we live in a poor neighborhood."

