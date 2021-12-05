Look back: County eyes Owasco Lake seawall funding

Dec. 5, 1996

AUBURN — The county may make a move toward providing funding for the Owasco Lake seawall.

County Legislator David Walrath, R-Sennett, said he plans to bring up a resolution for improvements to the seawall at Tuesday's County Legislature meeting.

"We want the county to go in and bond for seawall reconstruction with assistance from other levels of government," Walrath said.

Walrath will leave the amount of the bond open depending on how much each of the four other levels of government puts forward. The estimated total cost of improvements is $5 million.

The seawall needs improvement because parts of it are crumbling into the Owasco Outlet, filling it up.

It was built in 1914 and needs repairs to its sand foundation.

The seawall protects Auburn's water intake pipe, which is built into the wall and provides water for two-thirds of the county's residents. The city's pump house is also at the end of the seawall.

"The Legislature needs to show a commitment in hopes we all can work together and make it happen," Walrath said. "I certainly hope it will pass and facilitate further action at other levels."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

