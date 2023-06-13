June 13, 1993

When six champion Belgians splashed their huge hooves in the Atlantic off the coast of Maine on April 13 and headed west, bent on splashing in the Pacific off the coast of California nearly a year later, they weren't doing it just for the exercise nor to soak up more adulation.

These beautiful Belgians are "pulling for seniors." Since 1993 marks the 50th anniversary of senior centers in America, and since more than one third of the U.S. population is now older than 50, the mission of these mammoth steeds is "to elevate concern, respect and service for seniors."

And likely to "bring them a little more fun," too, as this champion six-horse hitch stops at senior centers along its cross-country route to give a few rides in the custom-designed red wagon they're towing.

"We'll be in no hurry whatsoever," said driver David Helmuth. "We have no schedule, we'll only go 10 miles or so a day, and we'll rest the horses and the crew every Sunday."

The trek is labeled "Country's Reminisce Hitch" — after the two national magazines, Country and Reminisce, which originated the idea.

"If these horses give thousands of people a lift for just a day or two along the way, this trip is worth doing," said Roy Reiman, head of the Wisconsin-based publishing firm.

Look to the east for a sign of the Belgians' approach along Route 20. The travelers are expected to arrive in Auburn before the end of the week. Watch The Citizen for updates.

"We're not going to Syracuse, we're not going to Ithaca, we're going to Auburn. Auburn is unbelievably beautiful. It's the kind of city we like to take a spin through."