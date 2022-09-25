Look back: Crowd decries neo-Nazis at Auburn City Council meeting

Sept. 25, 1992

A crowd of more than 100 people crammed into City Council's chambers and overflowed into the corridors last night to speak out against a small band of neo-Nazis that moved into Auburn last week.

Spokesmen for the neo-Nazi group, which goes by the name of the United States of America Nationalist Party, also attended the meeting. They claimed the uproar was unnecessary, and they promised they were not interested in bringing violence to the city.

"There's no plot to take over the city of Auburn," said Blain Houck, a self-described white supremacist who gave his address as Binghamton. "You will not see any violence here in Auburn from white supremacists."

Added Tom Cool, a local white supremacist whose house has become a temporary headquarters for the group: "I feel the media has concocted a hideous conspiracy here. I don't believe it's as bad as everyone is saying."

Most of the restless and vocal crowd appeared to disagree, however, and the vast majority of the two-hour public airing was dominated by speaker after speaker who denounced the men's appearance in the region, their beliefs and, in some instances, the citizens of Auburn for allowing an environment of bigoted tolerance that seemed to invite the racists here.

"People keep coming up to me and saying, 'Aren't you shocked?'" said Gwen Webber-McLeod, president of the local chapter of the NAACP. "No, I'm not shocked."

"Racism has been here all my life in the city of Auburn," said Tracy McLeod.

Added Councilor Ann Bunker, "This isn't anything new. These issues have been here."