Feb. 10, 1993

In a precedent-setting move, the United States Department of Justice recently awarded $119,894 to the Auburn family of a local corrections officer who died after on-duty exposure to multiple-drug-resistant tuberculosis.

As a result, under the Public Safety Officers Program, the federal death benefit claim now may be sought by families of other law enforcement officials who died of diseases they caught while on the job.

Brian O'Donnell, of the Albany law firm Rowley, Forrest, O'Donnell & Hite, represented the family of Peter Michael "Mike" Petrosino.

Petrosino had been a corrections officer for 22 years when he died in October 1991. He had been suffering from throat cancer and was being treated with radiation when he contracted the rare strain of TB.

Four of the last six inmates Petrosino guarded at University Hospital in Syracuse also died from multiple-drug-resistant tuberculosis.

"This is the first case where the federal death benefit was awarded to an officer killed by an infectious disease," O'Donnell said yesterday.

Members of the Petrosino family declined comment on the award yesterday.