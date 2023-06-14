June 14, 1993

AURORA — Kate Lacey's mother jokes that she sometimes thinks her daughter ran off one day and married a man name "Said."

As a spokesperson — officially, the title is "citizen's participation specialist" — for the state Department of Environmental Conservation office in Syracuse, Lacey is probably one of the most quoted individuals in the local media.

Television appearances are commonplace, and on most days you can find the phrase, "Kate Lacey said," in some area newspaper.

Known as much for her outspokenness and colorful quotes as for her ability to get the facts fast when it comes to an environmental issue, newsrooms ring with the question, "What does Katie say?" when an environmental crisis hits.

"It's just the kind of quiet, sedate, noncontroversial type of low-profile job I like," Lacey said.

In the warmer weather, avid reporters have been known to hunt her down on the Wells College golf course, where Lacey spends every minute she can.

Distributing information for a controversial state bureaucracy can be a balancing act, she says. "I have a fundamental belief in people's right to know. But at the same time, I know who is paying me."

While the media may love her more opinionated comments, she often suffers from the old "kill the messenger" syndrome. More than a few local politicians become a little opinionated themselves when Lacey's name comes up.

Then, perhaps because she has spent most of her life in the small towns of southern Cayuga County, many neighbors are quite comfortable using the "spokesperson" to talk back to the bureaucracy.

"It's tough when you end up delivering not-so-welcome news to communities where you know the people," Lacey said. "You end up getting a lot of off-duty phone calls."