Look back: Development around Auburn compounds flooding problem

Jan. 10, 1997

FLEMING — Frank Sciortino used to hunt pheasants along Sand Beach Road in Fleming.

"All you saw was a field 20 years ago," Sciortino said. "There are a lot of houses in that area now."

There are now 17 houses on Sand Beach Road, which runs from the corner of Silver Street Road to the circle near Emerson Park.

Fleming Town Historian Sheila Tucker bought her two-story home on Silver Street Road in 1961. Her five children used to sled down Forest Hill, which they called suicide hill, Tucker said.

Now there are 30 houses on Forest Hill Road in Fleming. The road runs from the Fleming fire hall to Almond Drive, where there are 12 houses on the circular drive.

An increase in development around Auburn has contributed to flooding in the city, according to city Director of Municipal Utilities Frank DeOrio.

DeOrio said the more land outside Auburn that is occupied by a building or a home eliminates area where water could seep into the ground and lessen what eventually ends up in the city.

Area development does present a problem, according to Mayor Christopher DeAngelis.

"As development occurred and houses go up, no one gave any thought to the reduced capability to hold up the water," DeAngelis said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

