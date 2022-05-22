Look back: Dialysis center may be coming to Auburn

May 22, 1997

AUBURN — Dialysis patients in Cayuga County drive 60 miles roundtrip to Syracuse three times a week to get treatment.

Now they will drive a few blocks to Nelson Street.

A move to build a dialysis center in Auburn should get underway today when the City Council votes on selling property at 21-31 Nelson St., which would be the site of a treatment center.

"It would be something the city really needs and I'm sure the sale will go through," said city Councilor Thomas McNabb. "It will eliminate many Auburnians traveling to Syracuse. It will be a great asset to the community."

The land for sale is a vacant lot near the Willard Chapel and a city maintenance and storage garage on Nelson Street. It will be sold to Dialysis Clinic Inc., a Nashville, Tennessee-based company that operates 120 dialysis centers nationwide. The company operates University Dialysis Center in Syracuse, one of several centers in Syracuse.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

