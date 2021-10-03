Look back: Disagreement over First Amendment rights at Auburn High

Oct. 3, 1996

AUBURN — There seems to be some confusion in the Auburn school district about students' and the media's First Amendment rights.

While one administrator said students have "no free speech in school," another said students do have free speech on school property but only on a limited basis and not before approval from their parents and district administrators.

But others disagree with these officials, including a senior attorney with the state Education Department, and The Citizen lawyer Walter Foulke, who termed the policy "unconstitutional and unreasonable."

"Students do not shed their constitutional rights upon entering school grounds," said Mary Ellen Lorini, the senior attorney with the Education Department.

Schools do have the right to restrict access to prevent disruption or to protect students, Lorini said. But the restrictions have to be reasonable and if challenged in court could be stricken down, she said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

