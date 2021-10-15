Look back: Door opens to competition between NY power companies

Oct. 15, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — You just sat down to dinner and the phone rings. No, it's not the telephone company pitching the latest long distance deal — it's your friendly local power company.

Just when you thought it was safe to answer the phone, the state Public Service Commission has directed the state's seven utility companies to open their coverage areas to competition within the next two years.

The state's seven major utility companies, which now enjoy a monopoly for providing electric service, were required to file market restructuring plans with the state Public Service Commission Oct. 1.

The primary goal is to bolster economic development by lowering rates for all consumers, PSC Chairman John F. O'Mara said.

New York's rates are the highest of any state in the country, he said.

"I am confident that the competitive market will deliver economic development, lower prices and consumer choice to New Yorkers," O'Mara said.

Just how quickly the competition will come and what form it will take remains unclear for Cayuga County's two electric companies, Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric and Gas.

