May 12, 1993

Visions of Auburn — past, present and future — are ready for viewing in the windows of the old Waite Building on Genesee Street. The display will remain until May 22.

Invoking memories of bygone days, the exhibit is part of Preservation Week activities and the Façade Program focusing on the revitalization of downtown.

H.L. Green Co., S.S. Kresge Co., William B. Hislop Co. — names associated with Genesee Street live again in photographs, some incorporated into a collage.

The exhibit also includes architectural renderings, designs for the future provided by the city planning office and a panel of about 40 postcards on loan from Louis and Myrtle Chomyk.

The Chomyks have collected more than 1,400 postcards of Auburn and the Owasco Lake area. When Mr. Chomyk retired in 1986, the couple prepared a slideshow and narration of their postcards. By April this year, they had presented 71 such programs to schools, senior citizens, clubs and organizations.

The postcards in Waite's window focus on the downtown area, including scenes from the early 1900s. Many of the buildings have disappeared, fallen prey to the wrecking ball. Fortunately, some like the old post office, Auburn Savings Bank, City Hall and the Cayuga County Courthouse remain as outstanding landmarks.