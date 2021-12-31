Look back: Downtown Auburn looks to the future

Dec. 31, 1996

AUBURN — A poster on the wall of the new N'Gear Fashions in the heart of downtown reads, "If you believe in yourself ... all things are possible."

Store owner Curtis Levy lives by that mantra and thinks more city residents should believe in their downtown.

"Auburn is growing slowly but surely," he said. "I wish more people would be willing to put something back into their town."

Granted, downtown Auburn is not what it was 50 years ago, but plenty of businesses are thriving in the city's primary business district and filling a niche in the marketplace, Levy said.

N'Gear is one of at least five new businesses that opened up shop in downtown over the past nine months, said Auburn Downtown Partnership Manager Susan Marteney, a key factor as the city and the partnership head into the new year.

The downtown of 50 years ago is over and will likely not return, Marteney said.

"People have to understand that and move on," she said.

Levy, known also as Sonny, purchased the building at 99 W. Genesee and moved his Sonny's Barber & Unisex Shop from 40 Genesee St. across town to the building's second floor.

Levy's new clothing store brings the total number of businesses in Auburn's downtown corridor close to 500 with about 140 property owners, Marteney said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

